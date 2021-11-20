Two Lanes Of 5 Freeway Closed Due To Brush Fire In Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert Saturday closing the number four and five lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita for an unknown duration, due to a brush fire.

According to authorities, the fire had consumed at least three acres by 1:12 p.m.. The forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)