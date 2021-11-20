ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Two Lanes Of 5 Freeway Closed Due To Brush Fire In Santa Clarita

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pUia_0d2vKiFY00

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert Saturday closing the number four and five lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita for an unknown duration, due to a brush fire.

According to authorities, the fire had consumed at least three acres by 1:12 p.m.. The forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Fatal Crash On 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita Prompts Sig Alert, Backs Traffic Up For Miles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – One person was killed Tuesday in a crash on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita. Nov. 23, 2021 Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called about 6 p.m. to the northbound Golden State Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard on reports of a collision between an SUV and a semi truck, according to a department spokesperson. An occupant of the SUV was taken to a hospital, but died of injuries sustained in the crash. Their name was not immediately released pending notification of their next of kin. No other injuries were reported in the collision. The first, second and third lanes of the northbound Golden State Freeway were closed in the vicinity of the crash for an unknown time as authorities investigated the crash. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Five Injured In Crash On Freeway In Sylmar Area

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – At least five people, including two children, were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar, adding to delays on a freeway already jammed with Thanksgiving getaway drivers. The crash was reported about 5:25 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway at Roxford Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved, nor what caused the collision. Paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate the five patients, and one or more may have been ejected from vehicles in the collision, Humphrey said. Details on the extent of their injuries and their conditions were not readily available. The first lane of the southbound 5 Freeway at Roxford Street was closed for an unknown duration following the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

High Winds Kick Up Riverside Brusher, While Area Residents Also Deal With Preventative Power Shutoffs

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A brush fire in Arlanza that started several days ago and was 90% contained reignited Wednesday night as a result of high winds, causing flames to cross containment lines and burn in mulch, according to authorities. Nov. 24, 2021 The fire is sending massive plumes of smoke into homes on Valley Drive, in Riverside. Fire crews said they were worried about embers in the neighborhood. Earlier, firefighters were going to evacuate a street in the area, but now tell CBSLA that the flames are currently under control. However, area residents are also dealing with preventative power shutoffs by SoCal Edison, which is...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

3 Killed, 3 Injured In Massive Manhattan Beach Wreck

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people were killed and another three hurt, including a child, in a multicar wreck in Manhattan Beach Tuesday night. Nov. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash involving four vehicles occurred at about 9:45 p.m. at Sepulveda Boulevard and Marine Avenue. “One vehicle that was traveling at a very high rate of speed, broadsided another, and caused a chain reaction with the other vehicles involved,” Manhattan Beach police Officer Wilbert Pereira told reporters. Two men and a woman died on the scene, according to Manhattan Beach police. They were identified as 48-year-old Christian Mendoza, and a married couple, Gabriel Stauring and...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man Rescued After Falling 200 Feet Down Bel Air Hillside While Clearing Brush

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters rescued a man who fell 200 feet down a steep hillside and injured his leg while clearing brush Wednesday morning in Bel Air. (credit: CBS) Firefighters called to the 900 block of North Bel Air Road at about 8:28 a.m., where they found the 27-year-old man down the steep hillside. According to LAFD’s Brian Humphrey, the man was clearing brush when he fell “when he was apparently struck in the back by unknown size rock.” Firefighters say it’s not clear if the man was a resident in the area, or a contractor. The man suffered a leg injury in the fall. Firefighters who were first on the scene first established a two-line rope system to get to the man’s side and requested an LAFD helicopter for a hoist rescue. Humphrey says the man was taken directly to a hospital for treatment after being rescued.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 Vehicles Doing Donuts In Glendale’s Brand Park Cause $4,000 In Damage To Turf, Irrigation System

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying the drivers who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a field in Glendale’s Brand Park. (credit: Glendale Police Department) The incident happened last Thursday at about 10:30 p.m. on the south field of Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St. According to police, a gold BMW and a white Mercedes G-Wagon drove onto the field, and apparently did donuts and went back and forth, leaving the field scarred with deep tire tracks. In images released by police, water appeared to pool in at least one portion of the field, possibly from a damaged sprinkler or pipe. The vehicles caused more than $4,000 in damage to the turf and underground irrigation system, police said. The vehicles were last seen driving off the field through the park’s Western Avenue exit. Anyone with information about the vehicles or the incident can call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Man Run Down, Killed By Driver In Downtown LA Following Argument

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning following an argument. Nov. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The crime occurred at 2:15 a.m. at East 3rd and South Alameda streets. According to Los Angeles police, the suspect and victim were in some kind of argument when the driver jumped into his BMW and ran the victim over. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital, where he died. There was no word on what sparked the argument. Investigators are treating this as a homicide, not a hit-and-run, police told CBSLA. The vehicle was described as a white BMW with California license plate no. 6FLA181. The driver was described as a 26-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Help Needed To Find Suspect Behind 4 Arson Fires Set In Moorpark Since September

MOORPARK (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to track down an apparent arsonist authorities believe set several small fires throughout Moorpark in the past two months. The apparent arson fires are especially concerning with strong winds forecast again this week, and a Red Flag warning already in place for much of Ventura County. “The upcoming wind event adds an extra element of danger to this illegal activity,” Ventura County Fire spokesman Capt. Robert Welsbie said in an email. The fires started up in September, when a cluster of trees in the arroyo off Spring Road, south of Los Angeles Avenue, were...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Freeway#Accident#Cbsla
CBS LA

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly Man In Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old diabetic man missing out of Hollywood. Nov. 24, 2021. (California Highway Patrol) William Mortimer was last seen just before 5:30 p.m. off Heliotrope Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard. He walked away from his house and has not been seen since, Los Angeles police said. Mortimer is diabetic, needs insulin and has a pacemaker. He is blind in one eye and deaf on one ear. California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Mortimer Wednesday morning. SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles CountyLast Seen: N Heliotrope Dr. and Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/v5z6WjL2y9 — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 24, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 In Custody Amid Search For Armed Suspect In Stanton

STANTON (CBSLA) — A man has been taken into custody by Orange County sheriff’s deputies who were searching a Stanton neighborhood for a possibly armed suspect Authorities say a man who was reportedly armed ran into a home 12100 block of Leafwood at about 9:30 a.m. The man had apparently had an argument with a family member before running off and entering another home he does not live in. SWAT has been called out to #Stanton as a search continues for a man possibly armed and hiding in the neighborhood. The general area is Briarwood and Chapman @cbsla #cbsla #swat pic.twitter.com/8enHj5MOii — michele gile (@michelegiletv) November 24, 2021 The area of Briarwood and Chapman was closed to traffic, and drivers were told to avoid the area. Deputies searched the neighborhood with a helicopter and police dogs. The suspect was found hiding behind plywood in a home a few doors down at about 12:15 p.m. He was unarmed when arrested.
STANTON, CA
CBS LA

Small Plane Crash Into Temecula Field Kills Pilot

TEMECULA (CBSLA) — A pilot was killed after a small plane crashed in a Temecula field Tuesday. The small aircraft was reported down in field north of the 3200 block of Everview Terrace in Temecula at about 11 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. No streets were shut down, but the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to avoid the area. According to the NTSB, the plane was an Experimental Zodiac 601XL. NTSB is investigating the Nov. 23, 2021, crash of an Experimental Zodiac 601XL airplane near Temecula, California. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 23, 2021 The pilot, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported. The FAA and NTSB are both investigating the cause of the crash.
TEMECULA, CA
CBS LA

Burbank Boulevard Bridge Over 5 Freeway Reopens

BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Burbank Boulevard Bridge reopened Wednesday with more lanes, and ample space for both bicyclists and pedestrians to cross over the busy 5 Freeway. (credit: CBS) After being demolished more than a year and a half ago, the Burbank Boulevard Bridge is now wider to accommodate for high-occupancy vehicle, or carpool, lanes in both directions of the 5 Freeway through Burbank. The bridge now carries a total of 10 traffic lanes over the freeway, plus bicycle lanes in both directions. Its sidewalks were also widened to 10 feet to enhance pedestrian safety. During the construction, new pavement was also constructed on all lanes of the freeway, and the on- and off-ramps were realigned to create a diamond interchange, according to Caltrans. When those carpool lanes open between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street in 2022, drivers can stay in those lanes on the 5 Freeway between the 134 in Glendale and the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. Los Angeles County’s HOV lane system is the largest in the nation at more than 570 miles.
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

With Nearly 4 Million Residents Planning To Hit The Road This Thanksgiving, Drivers Should Expect Traffic

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With some 4 million people expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving, far more than last year during the height of the pandemic, experts said the best bet for drivers is to practice patience because they won’t be alone on the road. Long stretches of stop and go traffic will be the reality for travelers this holiday weekend. “The drive has been okay,” said Juanita Carranza, whose family is making their way to LA from San Antonio, Texas. “I mean, San Antonio traffic is also busy, but nothing compared compared to California traffic. I mean, lots of freeways.” Nov....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Early-Morning Blaze Reveals Presence Of Large Marijuana Growing Operation In Redlands

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — An early-morning fire in Redlands Wednesday revealed the presence of a grow house containing thousands of marijuana plants. (credit: City Of Redlands) Firefighters called out to a structure fire in the 12800 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road at about 4:30 a.m. and found a burning outbuilding. Flames from that fire spread to nearby eucalyptus trees and a second outbuilding, where firefighters discovered a “sophisticated marijuana cultivation operation,” according to Redlands city officials. A third building on the property, which included thousands more marijuana plants and cultivation equipment, was not damaged by the fire. (credit: City Of Redlands) It took an hour for firefighters – with the help of colleagues from Cal Fire, Yucaipa, Loma Linda, and San Bernardino County – to put out the fire, which apparently started in the living section of the structure that was completely destroyed. A dog that was rescued from the fire suffered minor injuries and handed over to animal control. No other injuries were reported. Commercial marijuana activity is prohibited in Redlands. A total of 11,000 marijuana plants and 83 pounds of harvested product were taken for destruction, officials said.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana Winds Return For Thanksgiving; Thousands Across Southland At Risk Of Power Shutoffs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gusting Santa Ana winds and dry conditions will return Wednesday, prompting forecasters to issue a red flag warning of critical wildfire conditions that will last into Friday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and could prompt precautionary power shutoffs for thousands of people. The red flag warning took effect Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will continue through Friday at 6 p.m. for the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, L.A. County mountains, the Angeles National Forest, the coastal area stretching into downtown Los Angeles, and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. “The power was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Officer, 2 Others Hospitalized After Possible Fentanyl Exposure In Porter Ranch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least three people, including an LAPD officer and a parole officer, were rushed to a hospital Monday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl in Porter Ranch. (credit: CBS) Firefighters were called out to the 20400 block of Sorrento Lane just after 9 a.m. on the report of a possible overdose. According to LAFD officials, a parole officer was conducting a check on a resident at the Sonoma at Porter Ranch apartment community. The parole officer reported feeling light-headed and saw a substance on a table inside the apartment, then called for backup.  An LAPD officer who responded to the scene also reported feeling light-headed. The two officers, and one more person, was taken to a hospital, and are in stable condition. Authorities say the original overdose call was reclassified as an unknown substance, and hazmat crews were called to the scene. The substance is now being tested to determine what it is, and authorities say it’s not immediately clear if it actually is fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sleeping Man Rescued From Burning Laguna Niguel Apartment Fire Thanks To Thermal Imaging Camera

LAGUNA NIGUEL (CBSLA) – Firefighters used a thermal-imaging camera to locate and rescue a man who was sleeping as a fire tore through his Laguna Niguel apartment building early Monday morning. Nov. 22, 2021. (Orange County Fire Authority) The fire was reported at a two-story apartment complex at Pearl and Crystal Cay at 2:15 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Video from the scene showed flames and smoke coming from the building as firefighters use a ladder to access the second story. OCFA reports that crews utilized a new tool, a personal thermal imaging camera, to find and rescue a man who was sleeping in a bedroom of one of the apartments. He was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The fire was determined to have been accidentally caused by improperly disposed “smoking material,” OCFA said. The fire department reported that all its firefighters now have such thermal imaging cameras installed on their turnout coats. A thermal imaging camera used by OCFA crews. Nov. 22, 2021. (OCFA)
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
CBS LA

Oregon-Born Gray Wolf That Traveled All The Way To Southern California Found Dead In Kern County

LEBEC (CBSLA) — A gray wolf born in Oregon who traveled all the way to Southern California has been found dead in Kern County, apparently after being struck by a car. (credit: California Department Of Fish & Wildlife) OR-93, a male gray wolf born in 2019, was found dead on Nov. 10 along Interstate 5 near the Lebec. According the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, a truck driver had seen the dead wolf along a dirt trail near frontage road running alongside the I-5 and called it in to the Oregon Fish & Wildlife officials. A CDFW warden went to the scene to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Man Shot, Killed At Willowbrook Metro Station; Suspect Wounded By LA Deputies

WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed on a Metro station platform in Willowbrook Sunday afternoon, and the suspect was then shot and wounded by responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly opening fire on them. Nov. 21, 2021. (CBSLA) The first shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro station. Deputies dispatched to a shooting at the station arrived to find a Hispanic man between the ages of 50 and 60 lying dead on the C-Line platform from a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff’s department said. Meanwhile, at the same time they arrived on...
WILLOWBROOK, CA
CBS LA

Overturned Big Rig Shuts Down Freeway Lanes In North Hills

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) – An overturned big rig shut down freeway lanes in North Hills Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol closed the Nordhoff Street on-ramp to the northbound 405 Freeway in North Hills. An initial 6:39 a.m. Sigalert closed the No. 2- 4 lanes as well as the on-ramp due to the overturned big rig. Around 12:53 p.m. officers said they re-opened the Nordhoff Street on-ramp. No injuries were reported in the crash.  
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy