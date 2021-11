Midland’s Hope Leimbach was named the GPAC Player and Setter of the Year as six Warriors earned a GPAC honor. “I’m really happy for Hope,” said coach Paul Giesselmann. “Being selected as the GPAC Player of the Year shows the respect that she’s earned within the conference, going back to last year in leading our team to the national championship match. Other coaches see her leadership on the court and the way our offense runs when she’s on top of her game.”

