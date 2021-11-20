Duquesne unloads on Wagner with a 44-0 win

Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition of the Jackson State coach updated after recent appearance in win over Southern. It’s been a difficult for weeks for Deion Sanders who has missed the Tigers’ last three games due to a serious medical issue. However, on Saturday he returned...
From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
In warmups, before Saturday’s meeting between VCU and Wagner at the Siegel Center, the Seahawks got chirpy as they worked their way into a pregame shooting line. They hyped each other up, and raised the volume inside what was still a mostly empty arena. The Rams responded on their own...
Even for a series that has been recognized for delivering some of the best racing on the continent, Thursday’s Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires race delivered an extra measure of excitement as the top five finishers all crossed the line within 0.311-seconds of the winner. After the...
Darius Perrantes threw for three scores, and his 30-yarder to Cyrus Holder with 29 seconds left carried Duquesne past Central Connecticut, 31-27, on Saturday in a back-and-forth game. The Blue Devils led 27-24 and sought to add to their lead. But on third-and-6, Duquesne’s Maxi Hradecny sacked Blue Devils quarterback...
NEWARK, N.J. -- Wagner College opened the women’s basketball season Tuesday night and didn’t look a lot different from the team that played its way to a No. 2 seed in last season’s Northeast Conference Tournament. Using its calling card defensive tenacity, getting a steady overall game from senior guard...
PITTSBURGH — Koby McEwen had a season-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Wildcats on a big second half rally to pick up a 63-59 win at Duquesne in the first road game of the season Monday. McEwen was 5 of 13 from the field with all five...
The Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation has been one to monitor all season. Chicago opened the season with Andy Dalton as the starter. Head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that the veteran quarterback was going to be his starter. However, Dalton and the Bears struggled, leading to rookie quarterback Justin...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Alex Morales had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Wagner beat VCU 58-44 on Saturday night. Elijah Ford had 14 points for Wagner (2-0). KeShawn Curry had 12 points for the Rams (1-1). Hason Ward added three blocks. For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and...
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and Sacred Heart rolled to a 27-0 victory over winless Wagner in Northeast Conference play on Saturday. Noah Gettman's 35-yard field goal was the only scoring in the first quarter. McCray connected with Malik Grant...
Tulsa women's basketball's Angie Nelp recorded her first win as a head coach with a 77-62 win over Duquesne on Thursday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane moved to 1-0 on the season, while the Dukes fell to 0-2 overall. "I think our team did such...
ST. LOUIS – Top-seeded Saint Louis scored twice in the first half to rally for a 2-1 victory over No. 6-seed Duquesne Sunday at Hermann Stadium in the Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Soccer Championship final. The Billikens now head into the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship with a 14-0-4 record. The...
CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Jaylan Adams threw for two touchdowns and ran for two and Dominick Poole broke up a two-point conversion pass in overtime and The Citadel edged Wofford 45-44 in the battle for the Big Dog Trophy. Adams opened the overtime with a 13-yard scamper...
The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team beat Red Oak Ovilla 48-0 on Nov. 13 at home to begin the Class 2A playoffs of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. It only took two quarters for the Flames (10-0, 6-0 District 4, Division II) to get the...
The last time Duquesne played in an NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game was during the 1976-77 season, the same year the Dukes played their only game against Hofstra, a 76-70 loss to the Pride in the first round of the Pittsburgh Classic at the former Civic Arena. Duquesne finally gets...
Omaha, Neb. -- For the second consecutive game the Creighton men's basketball team needed to rally from a halftime deficit, but the Bluejays defense came through in the clutch to deliver a 51-44 victory over Kennesaw State on Thursday, November 11. The win pushed the Bluejays to 2-0 on the...
The VCU men’s basketball program fell to the Wagner Seahawks 58-44 during Saturday night’s homecoming game, at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. The Siegel Center was an ocean of black and yellow, with 7,412 Ram fans and alumni in the stands loudly cheering “defense” to rally the Rams. Head basketball...
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The Notre Dame women’s soccer team made sure its last go inside Alumni Stadium was quite the show, cruising past SIUE for the 4-0 victory. The cold weather and wintery mix, nor the Cougars defense, didn’t slow the Irish, who outshot its opposition 30-3. Freshman Korbin Albert was the woman of the match, scoring two goals while tacking on an assist as well. Albert now has 11 goals on the season and seven in the last nine games.
