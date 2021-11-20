Shcherbakova recovers from fall to win ISU Grand Prix gold

Sakamoto Kaori saved the best for last. As the women's singles event at NHK Trophy in Tokyo lost favourites Alexandra Trusova, Kihira Rika and Daria Usacheva due to injury, the PyeongChang 2018 Olympian held firm in the pole position, skating last in Saturday (13 November)'s free skate after having finished first in the short program - and delivered a memorable victory for the Japanese fans.
LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen qualified 1-2 for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, setting up a showdown between the Formula One championship contenders at the very start of Sunday's race. Hamilton won the 102nd pole of his career, fourth of the season and first since the...
Anna Shcherbakova, a 17-year-old from Moscow, toted the two most prestigious titles in figure skating into this Olympic season: world champion and Russian national champion. But the sport’s top label — Olympic favorite — has been swiped by her 15-year-old training partner Kamila Valiyeva. It is so far playing out...
Jason Brown poses for a portrait during the Team USA Beijing 2022 Olympic shoot on Sept. 12, 2021 in Irvine, Calif. Jason Brown ended a near decade-long quest to land a fully rotated quadruple jump in international competition on Saturday when he won a bronze medal at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble.
Reigning world champion figure skater Anna Shcherbakova is on the cusp of winning her second consecutive Grand Prix event. The 17-year-old, debuting a new short program, led a Russian sweep of the top three spots in women's singles at the Internationaux de France on Friday (19 November) in Grenoble, edging out training mate Alena Kostornaia, the 2020 European champion, 77.94 to 76.44.
It was a weekend of strong figure skating for the favourites at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble. Each of Kagiyama Yuma, Anna Shcherbakova, Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii, and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron were expected to win - and they did - at the fifth of six stops on the International Skating Union's (ISU) Grand Prix Series, as the picture for next month's Grand Prix Final becomes more clear.
The races are flying by thick and fast now and Brazil’s return to the Formula 1 calendar also hosts the final sprint qualifying race of the year. Extra points are on offer for a victory in the one-third distance race on Saturday meaning Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have to make the most of the chance though the elephant in the room can’t be ignored.
Brody Roa scored his third win in five starts in Jason May’s #8M when he bested the open comp Sprint Car field at the Kern County Raceway Park on November 15th. The race was a shakedown for May’s new car that Roa will be driving when Agajanian Promotions presents the “80th Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix'' this Friday and Saturday at the Ventura Raceway.
BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Club Brugge endured a humiliation at home on Wednesday in the Champions League, slumping to a 5-0 loss to Leipzig that ended the Belgian champion's hopes of progressing to the knockout stage. Leipzig's biggest European win lifted the German side to third place in Group A,...
TIRASPOL, Moldova (AP) — Yet again, Real Madrid has made it past the group stage of the Champions League. For the 25th straight time, the Spanish powerhouse will be playing in the competition's knockout rounds.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Thiago Alcantara’s sublime long-range strike and Mohamed Salah’s latest individual goal maintained Liverpool’s perfect record in its Champions League group with a 2-0 win over Porto on Wednesday. Liverpool was assured of advancing to the last 16 even before its fifth straight victory in Group B,...
MADRID (AP) — A late goal by a 30-year-old Brazilian making his Champions League debut kept alive AC Milan's hopes of advancing and left Atlético Madrid on the brink of elimination. Junior Messias scored in the 87th minute to hand Milan a 1-0 victory at Atlético on Wednesday, giving the...
LONDON (AP) — The Rugby World Cup appears set to be heading back to Australia for 2027, leaving the United States as the front-runner to host the event in 2031. Australia was awarded “preferred candidate” status by World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, on Wednesday. Australia co-hosted the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 with New Zealand and also staged the tournament in 2003, when the Wallabies lost the final in extra time to England in Sydney.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pedro Goncalves made the most of defensive blunders to score twice as Sporting Lisbon beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and eliminate its German opponent. The win left Sporting second in Group C, three points ahead of...
MILAN (AP) — Edin Džeko scored twice to help Inter Milan reach the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 10 years after it beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 on Wednesday. Džeko’s two goals came in the space of six minutes in the second half. Inter had been by...
The parade of European powers advancing to the Champions League knockout stage Wednesday was disrupted by Sporting Lisbon completing a stunning turnaround to join them. Manchester City and Real Madrid are back in the round of 16 after beating teams they lost to in September. Paris Saint-Germain also goes through despite its 2-1 loss at City after leading when Kylian Mbappé scored early in the second half.
Comments / 0