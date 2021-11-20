Shcherbakova recovers from fall to win ISU Grand Prix gold

It was a weekend of strong figure skating for the favourites at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble. Each of Kagiyama Yuma, Anna Shcherbakova, Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii, and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron were expected to win - and they did - at the fifth of six stops on the International Skating Union's (ISU) Grand Prix Series, as the picture for next month's Grand Prix Final becomes more clear.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO