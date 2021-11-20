Robert Morris wins on overtime field goal to edge Campbell

Nick Bisceglia kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Robert Morris a 20-17 overtime victory over Campbell in the teams' season finale on Saturday.

After Bisceglia's kick, Isaac Riffle missed a 24-yard field goal attempt to end the game.

Campbell (3-8, 2-5 Big South) had a chance to win the game in regulation before being thwarted on the final play of regulation that involved three field goal attempts.

Campbell reached the Colonials 17 with two seconds remaining after a drive set up by Keshawn Thompson’s interception. Riffle missed on a 34-yarder but an offsides penalty gave him another chance 5 yards closer. He kicked it through the uprights and the Camels rushed the field. But Campbell was called for a facemask penalty and Riffle’s 44-yard attempt went wide right and the teams went to overtime.

George Martin passed for 173 yards and a touchdown and Alijah Jackson rushed for 132 on 23 carries for the Colonials (4-6, 3-4).

Dylan Earney passed for 300 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Campbell with Dontae Crow collecting 104 yards receiving with a score.

