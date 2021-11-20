ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson runs for 137, Army runs away from UMass, 33-17

 4 days ago

Tyrell Robinson ran for an 87-yard touchdown and finished with 137 of Army's 377 rushing yards as the Black Knights ran over UMass, 33-17 on Saturday.

Army had 10 players with at least one carry and got touchdown runs from four different backs.

After UMass took a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a Cameron Carson 45-yard field goal, Army answered when Robinson took the pitch in the backfield, got a block on the corner and raced 87 yards untouched to the end zone. Wilson Catoe scored from three-yards out to cap a 10-play drive and a 16-3 Army lead with 13:30 left in the second quarter.

Garrett Dzuro tossed a five-yard pass to Jacob Orlando to pull UMass within a touchdown at 16-10, but Cole Talley booted a 33-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for a 19-10 lead.

Jakobi Buchanan and Tyhier Tyler each added fourth-quarter touchdown runs for Army (7-3).

Ellis Merriweather carried 17 times for 110 yards to lead the Minutemen (1-10), who finished with 277 yards of offense.

Army plays at Liberty Saturday before closings its season with the annual Army-Navy game Dec. 11.

More AP college football : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

