Marfo leads Quinnipiac past Central Connecticut 76-65

Kevin Marfo had 14 points and 14 rebounds to carry Quinnipiac to a 76-65 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Tymu Chenery had 17 points and eight rebounds for Quinnipiac (3-1). Savion Lewis added 13 points. Tyrese Williams had 12 points.

Stephane Ayangma had 13 points for the Blue Devils (0-5), who have now lost five straight games to start the season. Trenton McLaughlin added 11 points. Andre Snoddy had seven rebounds.

