The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 21

By Ryan Schwartz
 4 days ago
This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming .

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming , it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 30 premieres (including the highly anticipated Hawkeye ; the returns of Gossip Girl and Saved by the Bell ; and the final seasons of F Is for Family and Hanna ), 10 finales (including BMF, Dancing With the Stars and The Great British Baking Show ) and myriad movies and specials (including a Jonas Brothers roast, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, and a Nash Bridges revival film).

SUNDAY, NOV. 21
8 pm American Music Awards (ABC)
8 pm Call the Midwife: Special Delivery special (PBS)
8:05 pm BMF Season 1 finale (Starz)
9 pm Grantchester Season 6 finale (PBS)
9 pm Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 premiere (Starz)
10 pm Baptiste Season 2 finale (PBS)

MONDAY, NOV. 22
3 am Chasing Ghislaine docuseries premiere (Discovery+; all episodes)
3 am Solar Opposites: A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special (Hulu)
8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 30 finale (ABC)
10 pm The Good Doctor fall finale (ABC)
10 pm Ordinary Joe fall finale (NBC)

TUESDAY, NOV. 23
3 am Jonas Brothers Family Roast special (Netflix)
3 am Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast special (Netflix)
8 pm Black and Missing docuseries premiere (HBO; two episodes)
10 pm Top Gear Season 31 premiere (BBC America)
11 pm KLUTCH Academy docuseries premiere (BET)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
3 am A Boy Called Christmas film premiere (Netflix)
3 am Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Marry Nestivus (Prime Video)
3 am Dragon Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)
3 am 8-Bit Christmas film premiere (HBO Max)
3 am Hanna final season premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)
3 am Hawkeye limited series premiere (Disney+; first two episodes)
3 am The Real World: Homecoming Season 2 (aka Los Angeles ) premiere (Paramount+)
3 am Saved by the Bell Season 2 premiere (Peacock; all episodes)
3 am Selling Sunset Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am True Story limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
8 pm Black and Missing docuseries finale (HBO; two episodes)
10 pm Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age special (Showtime)

THURSDAY, NOV. 25
3 am All or Nothing: Juventus limited series premiere (Prime Video; all episodes)
3 am The Beatles: Get Back docuseries premiere (Disney+)
3 am F Is for Family final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am Gossip Girl Season 1B premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)
3 am Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 3 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)
3 am Ruthless Season 2B premiere (BET+)
3 am See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)
3 am South Park: Post COVID special (Paramount+)
3 am South Side Season 2 finale (HBO Max; last four episodes)
3 am Super Crooks series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am 12 Dates of Christmas Season 2 premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)
9 am The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
9 pm The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS (CBS)
12 pm The National Dog Show (NBC)
8 pm The Magic Maker special (ABC)
8 pm World Pet Games special (Fox)

FRIDAY, NOV. 26
3 am A Castle for Christmas film premiere (Netflix)
3 am The Great British Baking Show Collection 9 finale (Netflix)
3 am Madagascar: A Little Wild – Holiday Goose Chase special (Hulu, Peacock)
3 am School of Chocolate series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)
3 am South of Heaven film premiere (AMC+)
3 am ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas documentary premiere (Apple TV+)
7 pm A Loud House Christmas TV-movie premiere (Nickelodeon)
8 pm Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021 special 9The CW)
8:30 pm 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas special (NBC)
9 pm Trolls Holiday in Harmony special (NBC)
10 pm How to With John Wilson Season 2 premiere (HBO)

SATURDAY, NOV. 27
3 am The Beatles: Get Back docuseries finale (Disney+)
8:30 pm Wellington Paranormal: ‘Twas the Patrol Before Christmas special (The CW)
9 pm Nash Bridges TV-movie premiere (USA Network)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

TVLine

TVLine

