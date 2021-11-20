ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Florida State hangs on to defeat Boston College

Jordan Travis passed for 251 yards and a career-high-tying three touchdowns to help Florida State keep its bowl hopes alive with a 26-23 win over Boston College on Saturday at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Travis finished 20-of-34 passing while also rushing for 26 yards on 13 carries. Jashuan Corbin ran for a team-high 62 yards on 13 carries for the Seminoles (5-6, 4-4 ACC), who won for the fifth time in seven games.

Florida State was coming off a 31-28 win against rival Miami last Saturday. A win over rival Florida next Saturday at Gainesville would clinch bowl eligibility for Florida State for the first time since 2019.

Phil Jurkovec completed 10-of-24 passes for 148 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 59 yards and a score for Boston College (6-5, 2-5). Jurkovec was coming off a five-TD performance (two passing, three rushing) in last week’s 41-30 win at Georgia Tech.

Pat Garwo III had a team-leading 71 yards rushing and one touchdown on 24 carries for the Eagles, who had won back-to-back games following Jurkovec’s surprise midseason return from a hand injury.

Travis’ 15-yard TD pass to Malik McClain early in the third quarter put the Seminoles on top 26-3. Garwo’s 3-yard touchdown run with 8:10 left in the third quarter pulled BC within 26-10.

Jurkovec’s 3-yard scoring rush in the opening minutes of the fourth brought the Eagles within 10. A 36-yard strike from Jurkovec to wideout Zay Flowers further trimmed the Eagles’ deficit to 26-23 at the 10:21 mark.

BC drove to the Seminoles’ 37-yard-line before Akeem Dent intercepted Jurkovec on a fourth-and-9 pass with 1:37 left to seal the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBw49_0d2vIslA00
Florida State led 19-3 at halftime after Travis threw TDs in the first and second quarters.

Late in the half, Florida State recorded a safety on a pass play to BC’s Travis Levy.

–Field Level Media

