ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Panic at Atlanta airport after ‘accidental discharge’ of weapon causes active-shooter scare

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15D6k7_0d2vImi200

(NEXSTAR) – Panic gripped portions of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) on Saturday afternoon after a weapon accidentally discharged inside the airport.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Travelers had initially believed there was an active shooter inside the airport, according to reactions on Twitter.

3 arrested after Young Dolph vigil shooting

“There is not an active shooter,” airport officials wrote on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. “There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees.” The airport later said the weapon was discharged in a security screening area .

Officials gave an all-clear and normal operations began to resume around 3:30 p.m, about two hours after the weapon was discharged , according to a Twitter update shared to ATL’s official account.

Travelers inside the airport took to Twitter in the moments immediately after the incident, sharing photos and video of the resulting commotion.

One video showed several people crawling or laying on the floor amid stanchions that were knocked to the ground. Another said there was a “stampede out of Delta terminal” after people heard shots.

More top stories from WREG.com

Airport officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Dolph
foxillinois.com

Multiple shooters fire at crowd outside Illinois bar, 4 hurt

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Four people were injured when multiple shooters opened fire from a vehicle as it passed by a bar in the northern Illinois town of Kankakee, authorities said. More than 50 rounds were fired into the crowd outside the International Lounge shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

FAA Fines Unruly Passenger $9,000 For Removing Mask And Berating Flight Attendants On Trip From Chicago To Connecticut

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has fined an unruly United Airlines passenger $9,000 for repeatedly removing his mask on a flight from Chicago to Connecticut, and for angrily berating flight attendants over a lack of alcohol and snacks. The FAA said the passenger began shouting profanities at flight attendants on Feb. 3 on a flight from Chicago to Windsor, Conn., after they told him there were no snacks or alcoholic drinks available. According to the FAA, he continued to shout at a flight attendant even after being shown the beverage cart did not have any alcohol or snacks. The passenger also...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Airport#Shooting#Stampede#Tarmac#Atl
CBS Philly

WATCH: Police Searching For Suspects In North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are working to identify suspects in a shooting Monday night in North Philadelphia. A man was shot while driving his black Toyota Highlander on North Carlisle Street. Shortly after, he crashed into a parked car. There’s no word on the victim’s condition. If you recognize the suspects or have any information, you’re asked to contact police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Women Killed In Targeted Attacks As Domestic-Related Homicides Nearly Double In Philadelphia This Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday night in Lawncrest, a woman and her unborn child were killed. She was returning from her baby shower and was unloading gifts when she was gunned down. On Monday night, friends of 32-year-old Jessica Covington gathered at the Lawncrest Rec Center to release purple and white balloons to honor the woman affectionately nicknamed “Rabbit” for her big smile and who was seven months pregnant when she was killed Saturday. Covington’s baby girl was due in January and friends say she was elated to be a first-time mom. She is one of two women murdered in targeted shootings...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Chicago

Man Shot On CTA Bus During Attempted Robbery In Park Manor; Suspect In Custody

CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired on a CTA bus during an attempted robbery in the Park Manor neighborhood Sunday night. Around 10:30 p.m., a man tried to rob a 21-year-old man on the bus, near 71st Street and Michigan Avenue. Police said the victim pulled out his own gun and shot at the man attempting to rob him. The offender then shot the victim in the chest and they both got off the bus. Police arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said both men did not have a conceal carry license for the guns they had. There were other passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting. No other passengers were injured.
CHICAGO, IL
WREG

WREG

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy