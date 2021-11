We had a feeling entering The Bachelorette episode 5 that things were going to get messy — Chris S. made 100% sure of that. During this past episode, we saw Chris do everything that he could to tell Michelle that Nayte was bad news. He suggested that he was arrogant, and that he was walking around as though it was inevitable that he would get a one-on-one date at some point. Ironically, he got that, and then Chris decided that he was going to crash it and “show up” for her.

