ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Protestors march through streets of downtown Milwaukee Saturday following Rittenhouse trial verdict

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of about 100 protestors marched through the streets of...

www.cbs58.com

Comments / 16

The Judge & Jury
3d ago

Maybe while they’re marching down the streets of Milwaukee maybe they should be out there collecting money for the millions of dollars in damage and looting that was done. Let’s start going after those people and put them through court. The guy that wasn’t killed he’s a loser he was just arrested in West Allis for criminal activity. He’s got a long criminal record several felonies. Maybe they should be collecting money for all the peoples damage that was done in Kenosha by the looting and robbing and burning places down

Reply
15
Anch K
3d ago

start handing put job applications. That will clear the streets quickly. The jury spoke. Accept that descision and move on. Street justice and fa ebook didn't decide his fate

Reply
6
Cathy Miller-Braunreiter
4d ago

This has nothing to do with race. He was defendant himself.

Reply
18
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Red Arrow Park
CNN

New Swedish Prime Minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy