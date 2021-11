SHIB broke down below the descending triangle and made a lower low, but bulls came in force today to save the day. SHIB’s price was in a very dangerous area yesterday when it broke below the support level at $0.000044. There was panic and despair in the market, with most SHIB holders starting to doubt their investment. Fortunately, the bulls reversed the downtrend today and got the price back into the blue triangle, which gives temporary relief, at least.

