Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Man United undecided after crisis meeting

By Tony Robertson
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still undecided. According to reports from Sky Sports, the Norwegian’s future at the club is up in the air after United officials held an emergency meeting after the club’s appalling 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday afternoon. A report...

www.yardbarker.com

