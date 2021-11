According to UN-Water, within 10 years we will have a shortfall of water. Access to water in the U.S. should be a human right. A large percentage of people don’t have clean drinking water. Will the Carolinas get to a crises like in Flint, Michigan and Newark? Maybe that will change once the Infrastructure Bill is reached and improvements begin. Back in 2019, at least two million people are living without access to any running water and toilet water. Most of us think about water, but not to the extent of not having clean water to drink and bathe in. After listening to Melissa Perry on NPR’s, her show, the Takeway took a deep dive into water insecurities.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO