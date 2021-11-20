ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp Responds To Mikel Arteta After Bust-Up During Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Arsenal

Cover picture for the article"It was about the situation that it was no foul from Sadio [Mane] but the Arsenal bench went up like it was a red card. I asked what they want...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Atletico Madrid#The Champions League
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stood by his clash with Mikel Arteta during victory over Arsenal on Saturday. Klopp and Arteta were booked after an incident involving Sadio Mane and Takehiro Tomiyasu. After both players jumped for the ball, Klopp reacted angrily to Arteta's furious demands for action against the Liverpool...
