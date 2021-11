Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will miss Romelu Lukaku at Leicester on Saturday, and are sweating on his fitness for the games against Juventus and Manchester United. Lukaku has been missing for a month because of an ankle injury, suffered during the club's 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo on October 20. He is set to return to team training this weekend. Mateo Kovacic, meanwhile, is not close to returning.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO