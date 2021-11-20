ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Video – Fran Alonso on Celtic’s must win match against Aberdeen

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re a wee bit disappointed that we never got the chance to speak to Fran Alonso this week ahead of Sunday’s vital SWPL match against Aberdeen at Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie – kick-off is 2pm and this will be the last match before the Cup Final at Firhill on Sunday...

Charlie Wellings
Yardbarker

SWPL Action today – Our Celtic v Aberdeen Match Preview

GOAL! 2-1 Charlie Wellings (#21) of Celtic Women FC celebrates with team mates after her late winner during the Scottish Women’s Premier League Cup match between Celtic Women and Hibernian at Forthbank Stadium, Stirling, Scotland on 14/11/2021. And much like Postecoglou’s side will have to do, Fran Alonso and his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
