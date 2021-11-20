ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mixed news: Zidane has tempting Man Utd offer, but another candidate could become available

By Mark Brus
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s some mixed news for Manchester United in their search for a possible replacement for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. According to Todo Fichajes, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has a ‘tempting’ offer to take the Man Utd job, but he’s also got his eye on a possible opening at Paris...

www.yardbarker.com

Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd confident in landing Rodgers

Torres & Olmo on Xavi’s shopping list at Barca (Mundo Deportivo) Isco is being edged ever closer to the exit doors at Real Madrid, reports Marca. The Spain international playmaker has been unable to earn favour with Carlo Ancelotti and, as his contract is due to expire next summer, he could be offloaded during the winter window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd and Zidane continuing preliminary talks

Manchester United intermediaries are continuing talks with former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. That's according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almedia, who has delivered an update on claims of United planning to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer with free agent Zidane. He posted to social media: “Talks on between Zinedine #Zidane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Kounde as Maguire replacement

Lingard asking price set at £10m (Northern Echo) Juve expect to miss out on Pogba (CaughtOffside) Kounde admits failed Chelsea transfer affected him mentally. Sevilla star Jules Kounde has admitted to being affected by his failed transfer to Chelsea in the summer. Chelsea's pursuit of Kounde was one of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd defender Varane offers injury update

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is still working his way back from a hamstring injury. arane's recovery appears to be on track after the Manchester United star shared a photograph of himself working hard in the gym at Carrington on Tuesday. United could potentially be without four players when they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Ronaldo, Varane reunion enticing Zidane to join Man Utd​

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly warming to the idea of taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. Reports this week have claimed that United are preparing to move on from Solskjaer after a poor start to the season. The Red Devils are currently sixth on the table and sit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Team news

Watford's Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan will undergo a fitness test after sustaining a leg injury on international duty. Francisco Sierralta is sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Juraj Kucka serves a one-match ban following his dismissal versus Arsenal. Suspended Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suffered a thigh injury while on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Villarreal coach Emery: We must find another level for Man Utd

Villarreal coach Unai Emery admits they need to go up a level for their Champions League clash with Manchester United. Emery was speaking after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo. He said, “I have to congratulate the team for the work that the players have put in, and above all,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Glazer leans on Ronaldo to call Zidane about Man Utd job

Manchester United are leaning on Cristiano Ronaldo in negotiations with Zinedine Zidane. United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this morning and placed assistant coach Michael Carrick in charge on a caretaker basis. United co-owner Joel Glazer has approved a move for Zidane, though the Frenchman has shown a reluctance in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Zidane willing to 'help' Man Utd - but not interested in job

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has resisted an approach from Manchester United. United approached Zidane following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure on Sunday. But BBC Sport says Zidane has no intention of taking charge of United at this stage. During his time at Real Madrid Zidane worked with Cristiano Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Lindelof admits 'mixed emotions' after Man Utd win

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof admitted mixed emotions after their Champions League win at Villarreal. The match was the first since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking on Sunday. Lindelof told C More: "It has been tough weeks for us because we have not got the results we wanted. After Ole was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Novibet – Villareal v Man Utd Offer

It’s Villareal v Man Utd in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and you don’t want to miss this Novibet free bet offer! Place a £30.00+ bet on Villareal v Man Utd and Novibet will give us a £10.00 free bet. Translated into matched betting terms, this provides us with a profit of £7.00 and here’s how…
SOCCER

