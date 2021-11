Pep Guardiola believes Mauricio Pochettino can be considered an elite manager without major trophy triumphs to his name.Guardiola comes up against the former Tottenham boss as Manchester City host the Argentinian’s Paris St Germain side in the Champions League on Wednesday.Pochettino has been linked with the new managerial vacancy at Manchester United but his only silverware as a boss came in the Coupe de France last season.You can be a top manager and not win titles.Pep GuardiolaGuardiola said: “You can be a top manager and not win titles. The managers that have the chance to win the titles are at...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO