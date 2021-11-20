ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: US And China Square Off Against OPEC

By TalkMarkets
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Oil prices accelerated lower last week, with Crude and...

finance.dailyherald.com

OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ has issued a grave warning to Japan, the United States, China, India, and South Korea: unleash millions of barrels of oil from your emergency stockpiles, and we are likely to respond. That response, although OPEC+ failed to mention specific figures, would likely be changing their plans to ramp up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Reserves sale may give U.S. oil an edge over OPEC+ crude in Asia

The U.S. move to shoulder the bulk of oil sales in a joint reserves release is making its crude cheaper, bringing it closer to being viable for Asian customers to opt for American cargoes over Middle Eastern supplies. The 50-million-barrel release announced by President Joe Biden is weighing on West...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thenewportbuzz.com

Will Falling Oil Prices Bring Relief at the Pump?

After stubbornly staying above $80 a barrel since Labor Day, the price of crude oil tumbled this week into the mid-$70s. Fears of slowing economic activity in the U.S. and Europe due to a resurgence of COVID-19, along with reports that the Biden Administration is calling for a simultaneous release of stockpiled oil by large oil-consuming nations, including the U.S., China, Japan and South Korea, is putting downward pressure on crude prices. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40, down a penny since last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Brent crude oil rose despite the efforts of the US

The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 74.53 levels and traded in the range of 74.31-74.54 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.40 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.4063 levels. The USDINR pair initially rose today because a rise in Brent crude oil prices dampened sentiment for the rupee thus extending support to the pair. A rise in crude oil prices raises the country's import bill, which subsequently weighs on the rupee. Brent crude oil rose despite the efforts of the US and other nations to release oil from their strategic reserves to cool off elevated prices, as the efforts fell short of some expectations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 11 cents to $78.39 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 6 cents to $82.25 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 2 cents to $2.32 a gallon. December heating oil was unchanged at $2.38 a gallon. December natural gas rose 10 cents to $5.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil weakens, focus on OPEC+ response to U.S.-led crude release

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged down on Thursday with investors waiting to see how major producers respond to the emergency crude release by major consuming countries designed to cool the market, even as data pointed to healthy U.S. fuel demand. Brent crude futures slipped 7 cents to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures little changed after rise in crude inventories

Oil futures were little changed Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark flipping between small gains and losses after government data showed U.S. crude inventories rose by around 1 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 19. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down 4 cents, or 0.1%, at $75.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
stockxpo.com

OPEC Weighs Shift in Oil Policy After Crude Release

Top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are considering a move to pause their recent efforts to provide the world with more crude, according to people familiar with those discussions, after Washington and other countries said they would release a slug of stored oil in an effort to lower prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden says U.S. gasoline prices will drop after release of strategic reserves

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted his administration's international and domestic efforts to tackle inflation and high gasoline prices, promising Americans a drop in prices at the pump 'before long." The Democratic president announced what he called the largest-ever release from the U.S. Strategic...
POTUS
AFP

Strategic oil reserves likely temporary fix for US inflation woes

With inflation surging ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, US President Joe Biden has drawn on the seldom-used Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat rising oil prices that have fueled the recent spike. Fifty million barrels of US crude will be dumped on the market, along with undisclosed contributions from China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. However analysts say markets may view the coordinated initiative as symbolic and its impact may be short lived, since oil supply is tight worldwide and major producers in OPEC have only gradually restored production cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

China might do US a favor to open its crude oil reserves, but will prioritize own interests amid mixed bilateral interactions — Global Times

(Nov 24): China might help the US curb soaring oil prices and fears of inflation by releasing its own crude oil reserves as a favor, but the US must return the favor with sincerity in pushing for a better environment for China-US cooperation, particularly by refraining from heaping ungrounded pressure and cracking down on China in areas where they have no need for China's help, experts said, Global Times reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Community Policy