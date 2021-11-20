Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: US And China Square Off Against OPEC

The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 74.53 levels and traded in the range of 74.31-74.54 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.40 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.4063 levels. The USDINR pair initially rose today because a rise in Brent crude oil prices dampened sentiment for the rupee thus extending support to the pair. A rise in crude oil prices raises the country's import bill, which subsequently weighs on the rupee. Brent crude oil rose despite the efforts of the US and other nations to release oil from their strategic reserves to cool off elevated prices, as the efforts fell short of some expectations.

