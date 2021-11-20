ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United remain undecided after emergency meeting on Solskjaer’s future

By Dale O'Donnell
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe brought you reports tonight about Manchester United calling an emergency meeting to discussing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and there’s already an update. The Times initially claimed that a virtual board meeting would take place at 7pm, after Manchester United’s shock 4-1 defeat at...

www.yardbarker.com

The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
