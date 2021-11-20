ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Pair Nabbed In Essex County Armed Robberies Had Lengthy Rap Sheets: Police

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Two men with lengthy arrest records have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies -- one in Livingston and another in West Orange, local police said.

Shyhiem Clark, 24, of Newark, and Tyrese Thompson, 22, of Elizabeth, were charged in connection with the Sept. 27 incident at a Mount Pleasant Avenue store, according to police in West Orange.

The two are believed to be linked to a second robbery in Livingston on Oct. 4, authorities said.

Either Clark or Thompson held the cashier at gunpoint while the other removed money from the register, police said. Both fled through the back of the store and Clark was later identified as the getaway driver in the gray Nissan Altima.

Clark had five prior arrests for burglary, robbery and theft, including a 2016 conviction for an armed robbery with a handgun.

Thompson had six prior arrests for theft and drug charges.

Multi-jurisdictional search warrants of Clark’s home in Newark and Thompson’s home in Elizabeth found the clothing they wore during the armed robbery, police said.

A communications data warrant was obtained to show the exact locations of the actors’ cell phones, which revealed Clark and Thompson to be in West Orange near the Quick Shop on the date/time of the robbery.

Clark was charged on Oct. 8 and Thompson on Nov. 15 with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft by unlawful taking criminal restraint and more weapons offenses.

Both actors were also charged by the Livingston Police Department for the armed robbery in their jurisdiction on Oct. 4. They were being held at the Essex County Jail.

Cynthia Hall
4d ago

It's really sad that these young people don't see anything in their futures other than going out and robbing people, they should be thinking about going to College or picking up a trade that will bring them real money that they actually worked for. Sadly there are no role models in the lives of our youth to show them that they can have a better life if they stay in School and get an education. SMH

