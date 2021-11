The Lord of the Rings Online gets a new expansion, Fate of Gundabad, featuring 10 new levels and the ability to battle as a Brawler, the first class since the release of Beorning in 2014. Check out the trailer for a look at the Brawler class, a melee class inspired by the tale of Helm Hammerhand, who fought bare-handed at one of the greatest sieges of Helm's Deep and was known for his ferocity in battle. Brawlers forgo weapons in favor of Battle-gauntlets and heavy armor, hurling themselves into battle to the benefit of friend and devastation of foe. The Lord of the Rings Online: Fate of Gundabad expansion is available now.

