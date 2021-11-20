Gov. Edwards will take part in COVID-19 event in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Governor John Edwards along with Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips will take part in a vaccination event on Sunday in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting this family-friendly event at 1:30 pm. Adults and children who get their first dose shot will be eligible to receive a $100 Visa debit card.

The event will take place at Quarters Entertainment located at 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. in Baton Rouge from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

During the event live music, free food, a photo booth, door prizes along with one hour of free play at Quarters.

According to information from the Louisiana Department of Health, the CDC reports that more than 48 percent of Louisianans are fully vaccinated against COVID and nearly 53 percent about 2.5 million people have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 118,000 children in Louisiana have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

