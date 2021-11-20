ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gov. Edwards will take part in COVID-19 event in Baton Rouge Sunday

By Melody Brown-Peyton
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlnrU_0d2vDH4u00

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Governor John Edwards along with Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney Phillips will take part in a vaccination event on Sunday in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting this family-friendly event at 1:30 pm. Adults and children who get their first dose shot will be eligible to receive a $100 Visa debit card.

The event will take place at Quarters Entertainment located at 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. in Baton Rouge from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

During the event live music, free food, a photo booth, door prizes along with one hour of free play at Quarters.

According to information from the Louisiana Department of  Health, the CDC reports that more than 48 percent of Louisianans are fully vaccinated against COVID and nearly 53 percent about 2.5 million people have taken at least one dose of the vaccine.  More than 118,000 children in Louisiana have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 1

Related
KLFY News 10

WATCH: Gov. Edwards, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter announces $11.3 million housing program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter have announced an $11.3 million housing program for those affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta and the May floods. Edwards said the program will help low to moderate-income households in southwest Louisiana affected by disasters recover. Hunter said the housing […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KLFY News 10

Businesses celebrate Mardi Gras’ 2022 return

(KLFY)- It’s back Acadiana. Last year, we celebrated Mardi Gras virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic however, in 2022 the good times will roll again and stores just like this one are prepared and they’re ready to roll. “I’m pumped especially after last year,” says owner of Bead Busters and Float Rentals, Craig Spandoni. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KLFY News 10

Louisiana city borrowing $10M to start drainage improvements

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A southwestern Louisiana city is borrowing $10 billion to jumpstart work on an estimated $20 million in needed drainage improvements. The American Press reports that Lake Charles City Council members voted 6-0 Wednesday for the borrowing, which will be repaid over 10 years with a 1.9% interest rate. Mayor Nic Hunter said […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Bailey’s hosting 29th Thanksgiving Annual Luncheon

LAFAYETTE,La. (KFLY)– For Thanksgiving, Bailey’s Seafood and Grill and Ema’s Cafe will be hosting an annual Thanksgiving Luncheon. Anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal can request one for pickup or dine in. People are encouraged to dine-in and join in the holiday spirit. Bailey’s has projected to prepare about 1500 meals. The luncheon will […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Edwards
KLFY News 10

Louisiana State Troopers urge highway safety throughout the holidays

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Louisiana State Police released a statement in reference to highway safety throughout the holidays. An estimated 53.4 million people will travel this holiday season compared to the 47.1 million travelers in 2020. With increase in travel, it could potentially result to an increase in motor […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Agents cite New Iberia man for mourning dove hunting violations

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 21-year-old New Iberia man was cited for alleged federal migratory game bird violations. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Brayden Krepper was cited for taking over the limit of mourning doves, failing to maintain field possession and failing to possess the required Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Sports betting underway at 8 Louisiana casinos; more planned

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Eight Louisiana casinos have started accepting bets on live-action sporting events, and seven more applications for sports wagering licenses from casinos are pending, according to the head of the state’s gambling regulatory board. The Advocate reports that five casinos haven’t applied yet. But they have another six weeks to submit the paperwork. […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Visa#Quarters Entertainment#Louisianans#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

Millions announced to address Lake Charles housing crisis

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announced millions of dollars will be going towards helping the housing crisis in Lake Charles following two hurricanes and historic flooding. Southwest Louisiana will be getting $11.3 million that will be used directly for the housing situation the Lake Charles mayor described as dire. Over $5 […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

Crowley man dies in shooting on Beaumont Drive in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning on Beaumont Street in Baton Rouge. According to police, it happened before dawn, around 2 a.m. Police say they arrived on scene and found 35-year-old Lonnie Cashi of Crowley dead from multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects were identified. Anyone […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KLFY News 10

After 50 years, Randol’s in Lafayette has closed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –An iconic Lafayette restaurant has closed its doors after 50 years in business. Randol’s on Kaliste Saloom Road opened at its regular time and then closed its doors for the final time at the end of business Saturday. “We weren’t expecting it so soon, but last night was our last night of […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy