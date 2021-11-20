ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton wins pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes moved a bit closer to reclaiming...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: F1 result and reaction as Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen to close title gap

Follow all the reaction from the Qatar Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen to close the gap in the title race.In search of a record-breaking eighth world championship, Hamilton trailed Verstappen by 14 points in the drivers’ standings heading into the weekend. However, after his stunning victory in Brazil, where Hamilton came from tenth on the grid to take victory, the momentum was firmly with the Mercedes driver. Overtaking was tricky on the Losail circuit and Hamilton made it count with a superb performance from lights-to-flag to take the race victory.Verstappen escaped punishment after appearing to run...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton now favourite for title as Max Verstappen bemoans stewards

Lewis Hamilton is now favourite to win the F1 drivers’ championship after winning the Qatar Grand Prix to close the gap to his title rival and current standings leaders Max Verstappen. The seven-time world champion is now within eight points of the Dutch driver, with two races to go, after an excellent drive that saw him dominate from start to finish after claiming pole position with a sublime qualifying performance.Verstappen did his best to limit the damage though, rising from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to finish second, while also salvaging his day further with a...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Ferrari’s Daytona SP3, the Latest in the ‘Icona’ Series, Is an 829 HP Tribute to Le Mans Racers

Ferrari’s latest Icona model wants you to remember its Swinging Sixties heydey. The Prancing Horse unveiled the latest addition to its line of ultra-limited-edition supercars, the Daytona SP3, at a special event at the Mugello racetrack in Italy over the weekend. The vehicle’s design is inspired by some of the marque’s legendary 1960s racers and is powered by a naturally aspirated V-12 that pumps out well over 800 horses. Few names will get closed-wheel racing fans’ hearts beating faster than that of the Ferrari Daytona. That was the the unofficial moniker of the marque’s sport prototype race cars in the 1960s. Why?...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
CAR Magazine

New Ferrari Daytona SP3 revealed: behold Maranello’s V12 tour de force

► Third Icona model is a mid-engined V12 masterpiece. ► Inspired by Ferrari's sports prototype racers of the 1960s. ► Carbon tub, targa roof and the most powerful Ferrari V12 yet. Anyone naively thinking the recent 812 Competizione might be some kind of V12 swansong didn't have to wait long...
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 2021 Iso Rivolta GT Zagato Has Only Driven 169 Miles, and It’s Up for Grabs

Two years ago, fabled Italian coachbuilder Zagato reignited the once-renowned Iso brand with the introduction of its Corvette Z06-powered, carbon-fiber-bodied Iso Rivolta GT Zagato. Just 19 examples were offered, and all were immediately snapped up by passionate collectors. One of those buyers was Mike Odierna from Arizona. Already the owner of a super-rare 2013 Aston Martin V12 Zagato, Odierna signed the contract to get the first of Zagato’s latest model at the time. After a two-year wait, this oh-so-elegant two-door coupe, with its flowing lines inspired by the thundering Iso Grifo A3/C from the 1960s, was delivered just in time for...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Ap
Yardbarker

UEFA Champions League | The five teams that worry Lionel Messi most

Lionel Messi knows something about winning the Champions League, “La Pulga” has won 4 titles all with Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at PSG has only one purpose, to lift the Champions League, something PSG has been trying to do for the last 4 years rigorously. Messi will have help as PSG...
UEFA
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Djokovic won't want to risk missing Australian Open - Tiley

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic won't want to risk missing out on winning a record 21st Grand Slam title, tournament chief Craig Tiley predicted Thursday as a bumper series of lead-up events was announced. All players heading to Australia for the opening major of the year in January must be vaccinated against Covid, casting doubt on whether the Serbian world number one will play. Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-breaking 21st Slam crown, has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated. "He has not shared his status with anyone," Tiley told sports radio station SEN.
TENNIS
newschain

Lewis Hamilton on pole for sprint race at Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton resurrected his fading hopes of beating Max Verstappen to the world championship title by qualifying first for Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton will be slung back five places for Sunday’s main event after Mercedes changed his engine for the fifth time this season. But...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Grand Prix race results: Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar GP

Hamilton led from start to finish, while Verstappen battled back from a five-place grid penalty to finish second with fastest lap. Fernando Alonso used a one-stop podium to finish third, braving it out despite a string of front-left tyre failures – that claimed Valtteri Bottas among others. 2021 Qatar Grand...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins Qatar GP

Hamilton led from start to finish, while Verstappen battled back from a five-place grid penalty to finish second with fastest lap. Fernando Alonso used a one-stop podium to finish third, braving it out despite a string of front-left tyre failures – that claimed Valtteri Bottas among others. 2021 Qatar Grand...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy