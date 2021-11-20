ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

First Half Analysis: Notre Dame 45, Georgia Tech 0

By Bryan Driskell
 4 days ago
Notre Dame absolutely destroyed Georgia Tech in the first half, taking a 45-0 lead into the break. The Fighting Irish dominated in all three phases of the game. Here is my analysis of the first half.

OFFENSE

*** We saw a glimpse of what was to come on the first play of the game. Notre Dame ran a deep vertical stretch on the first play, using Braden Lenzy on a deep route, which opened up Kevin Austin on a deep drag for an easy 38-yard gain. A pair of sacks ended the drive and forced the Irish to settle for a field goal, but it was just the beginning.

*** Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees went back to work on the second series, calling another high-low that converted a third-and-5. This time the high low was to the right with Michael Mayer and Austin (who ran the deep route). Notre Dame ran another vertical stretch on 4th-and-2, which gave Braden Lenzy room to use his speed to out-run a defender on a crossing route to convert, setting up the first touchdown of the game.

*** Rees called a 13 personnel Jet Sweep to Kevin Austin to pick up 8 yards, converting a 3rd-and-1 on the next series. I like that call. A player later Rees went with a hard play-action out of 12 personnel and ran Mayer up the seam, something we've been begging for, and Mayer was wide open for a 52-yard touchdown. Another great play call and it was well-read and well-executed.

*** Continuing the aggressive, creative trend, Rees went 21 personnel on a 3rd-and-3 on the next series and ran a middle of the field high-low with his two best players, Mayer and Kyren Williams. The defense jumped the deep in by Mayer and it opened up Williams on a crossing route that turned into a 19-yard gain. On the next series Rees had one of the best screen calls I've seen in awhile. He again went 21 personnel and sent speedster Chris Tyree on a jet motion to the left right before the snap. Coan looked left, looked left (to draw the defense) and then came back to the right to Logan Diggs on a slip screen and it opened it up huge. Diggs raced in for a 20-yard touchdown.

*** This is exactly the kind of versatility, diversity of personnel, aggressiveness, and willingness to attack all parts of the field I've been begging for all season and Rees was hitting all the right notes. It was multiple, aggressive, yet efficient. This was without question the best game plan/play-calling sequence we've seen from him since he took over as the OC.

*** From a player standpoint, Coan was very sharp in the game. He missed low on a slant to Lenzy but other than that he was on target all game. His decision making was sound, he threw the ball on time (even when he needed to be patient to let guys get open) and other than the first sack he took (needed to throw it away) he handled the pocket very, very well.

*** Coan did a great job spreading the ball around in the game, and part of that was play-calling. Rees called plays to get several players shots at big plays and Coan got the ball out on time and to the right players.

*** Mayer and Austin both had big first halves, and Williams was as good as he's been all season. Williams was patient, ran with authority and as he's done all season gained yards when there wasn't much room to work. Mayer was a matchup nightmare for Georgia Tech's linebackers and safeties, and Austin used his speed and size to out-play the GT defenders for the ball.

*** The offensive line struggled mightily on the first half, both picking up twists and right tackle Josh Lugg got beat twice. They settled in after that and gave Coan plenty of time to throw. The run game saw them have some early misses but they settled in there too. As we've seen all season they got very little movement, but they got a body on a body and allowed the backs to find room to work.

*** One play they did get good movement was on the touchdown run to Logan Diggs, as right guard Cain Madden, Lugg and tight end George Takacs washed down the left side of the Georgia Tech defense to open up Diggs for an easy cutback touchdown.

DEFENSE

*** Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman had a game planned that was absolutely designed to stop the Georgia Tech run game. It was pure brilliance from the Irish DC. Notre Dame was in almost exclusive four-down personnel on its first three drives. He used a number of well-designed run stunts to throw off the timing of the GT runs, and they also allowed Notre Dame to get pressure when the Jackets passed on early downs.

*** There was a lot of diversity to those pressures as well. On the first series he brought multiple inside stunts with Drew White and JD Bertrand, but on the second series he started with back-to-back rover fires that resulted in a run stuff on first down and a sack by Isaiah Pryor on second down, which resulted in a three-and-out.

*** On the fourth series the defense went with a three-down look, which was completely different than what we'd seen on the first three series. On the first play out of the three-down look, Freeman brought another double inside pressure, and the five-man pressure resulted in Bertrand getting free for a pressure and a sack when the QB stepped up into the pocket.

*** We also saw Freeman blitz a safety (which resulted in a three-yard loss on a run) and a nickel fire on third down (which resulted in a rushed pass that fell incomplete). This was an extremely well-designed, well-called and well-executed first half by the Notre Dame defense.

*** Georgia Tech had no answers for Isaiah Foskey on the edge, and they couldn't do much against Jayson Ademilola either. Both were stout against the run and they got consistent pressure. Both missed potential sacks in the backfield, which was about the only black mark on the defense the entire half.

*** The inside linebackers were aggressive throughout the first half, and Bertrand was especially effective getting downhill and getting into the backfield. Prior to going down Kiser was active and in good position as well, which helped him be in place to pick off the aforementioned throw that he returned for a touchdown. Freeman did a great job using Pryor as a weapon in this game as well.

*** Houston Griffith is a guy I've been critical of in the last month, but he and the other safeties were very good in the first half. Griffith was more aggressive coming downhill than we've seen all season. Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts also showed very good range in coverage and when coming downhill.

*** Georgia Tech tried to test the Irish corners deep but to no avail. The quarterback had no time and the coverage downfield was excellent.

Comments / 0

