YOU MAY BE ENTITLED to

Those receiving Social Security benefits can now expect a bigger check in 2022 after the increase in COLA. 64 million people can expect their check in January with just a bit more money. These checks will be the first to have the new 5.9% COLA increase for 2022. The last...
There are some surprise $1,400 stimulus checks still set to go out, but you need to meet one specific requirement to qualify. A fourth stimulus check has not been announced, and may be unlikely to happen at this point. Who gets the surprise stimulus checks?. If you’re a new parent...
Social Security is getting a big change this year -- in fact, the largest one in almost four decades. See: Social Security Payment Schedule 2022 -- What Dates to Watch Out For Find: How to Refinance a...
Some people will notice that they’ll receive their payments on different days than normal next week. This is because payments aren’t typically done on federal holidays. Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday of Nov., so this year it falls on the 25th. Some Americans benefit from having Black Friday,...
Some Americans struggling may be able to get $1,800 before 2021 ends due to expanded child tax credit payments. 36 million families were able to get cash earlier last week. This helped them recover from the financial hardships caused by the pandemic. The expanded child tax credit was created under...
64 million Americans that collect Social Security are in for a surprise next year as the latest COLA increase boosts their monthly payments. The first checks in January will be the first ones to have the 5.9% increase in them, the highest since 1982. Inflation has gone up higher than...
Some struggling Americans will have the good fortune of coming into some stimulus cash before Christmas. Payments range from $500 to $1,800 dollars. The cash is coming in just after millions of Americans received their second to last child tax credit payment on Nov. 15. State level stimulus checks are...
There is one last Social Security check going out to customers in 2021 next month. Soon after in 2022, customers will begin to see their checks with the COLA increase. The cost of goods and services has now reached a peak of 6.3% for the year. Unfortunately, seniors have been getting the same amount of money while prices steadily, and quickly, climbed.
PEOPLE are calling on Congress to send out a $2,000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving as 35million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks. The last check as part of the expanded Child Tax Credit program is set to go out to eligible American families on December 15.
Many seniors sign up for Social Security as soon as they become eligible at 62, but you may have heard that doing so usually isn’t a good idea. That’s not always true, though. Sometimes claiming Social Security at 62 really can cost you a fortune, but other times, it’s actually...
