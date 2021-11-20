ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

LEMASTERS: IndyCar Provides Hope For The Future

By Ron Lemasters Jr
speedsport.com
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. — I spent much of this year paying more attention than usual to the NTT IndyCar Series, and I’m glad I did. I came to motorsports a fan of the Indy cars and I will always be a fan of that type of racing, but work in another series...

www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: What number will Dale Jr. use for his return?

Dale Jr. announced that he will run the Martinsville spring race in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, but a minor announcement came along with that. In the 2022 Xfinity Series season, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to make another one-off appearance. The co-owner of JR...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR just banned a group for the most disgusting reason

NASCAR will no longer allow a band to perform at its venues due to a strange incident that took place at Daytona International Speedway last week. Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, the 64th annual running of the “Great American Race”, in February.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Jimmie Johnson News

Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is set to represent the United States on an international scale in February. Earlier this month, it was announced that Johnson and Travis Pastrana would represent the United States at the international Race of Champions. Johnson won the event with Jeff Gordon in 2002. Now,...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
FanSided

NASCAR: Matt DiBenedetto has made his return

After deactivating his Twitter account, NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto has returned to the platform ahead of the 2021 season finale. After quote-tweeting a tweet by Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass about Kyle Busch being required to complete sensitivity training before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, Matt DiBenedetto deactivated his Twitter account.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver, team tease big announcement later today

Erik Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports both teased that a big NASCAR Cup Series announcement is on the way later today. One of the many key puzzle pieces to fall into place so far in the NASCAR Cup Series silly season ahead of the 2022 campaign is the return of Erik Jones to Richard Petty Motorsports.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR issues $50,000 fine; Indefinite suspension

$50,000 in fines and 75 points docked before the 2022 season even begins; Teams issue statements. On Tuesday, NASCAR announced two penalties. One for a substance violation and one for a testing violation. This is typically an odd time for NASCAR penalties given no races were hosted last week. However, there are exceptions…
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Josef Newgarden
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Roger Penske
Person
Jimmie Johnson
FanSided

NASCAR: Don’t ignore today’s ‘major announcement’

Roush Fenway Racing are set to make a “major announcement” regarding the future of their NASCAR Cup Series team later today. One of the major changes to the NASCAR Cup Series lineup for the 2022 season is the addition of Brad Keselowski to the team currently known as Roush Fenway Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Eldora Announces Return Of Eldora Million

ROSSBURG, Ohio – Eldora Speedway officials have announced the return of the Eldora Million dirt late model race. For just the second time ever – on June 9 – the blue-collar superstars of dirt late model racing will compete for a winner’s purse of $1 million dollars. The Eldora Million...
ROSSBURG, OH
speedsport.com

Kyle Larson: The Racer

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The summer day in 2007 started as usual. Mike Larson’s 6 a.m. alarm cued his need for a cup of coffee and the latest sports briefing from the local newspaper, The Sacramento Bee. For three decades Larson worked for an electrical company in the city and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Indy Cars#Indy 500#Indycar#The Music City Grand Prix#Andretti Foyt
speedsport.com

NASCAR Penalizes Harmon, Suspends Bacarella

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced significant Xfinity Series penalties on Monday for a pair of isolated infractions. Owner/driver of the No. 74 Chevrolet Mike Harmon was assessed an L2 penalty for violating Section 5.1.a.c.d: Vehicle testing in the NASCAR Rule Book. He’ll incur a loss of 75 owner points and 75 driver championship points, to be applied in the 2022 season. NASCAR fined crew chief Ryan Bell $50,000 and suspended him from the next six championship points events, also to begin starting in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

A.J. Foyt Racing Plans Future IndyCar Hopes on Lights Champ Kyle Kirkwood

Kyle Kirkwood, 23, has signed a one-year contract to drive AJFR’s legendary No. 14 car in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series. The Jupiter, Florida native has had an exceptional career to date, earning championships in the USF2000 series (2018), Indy Pro 2000 series (2019) and Indy Lights this past season.
JUPITER, FL
racer.com

PRUETT: IndyCar meets ZipRecruiter

The need to restock the NTT IndyCar Series paddock with new and younger team members is a problem that’s been chronicled many times in recent years. And yet as the veterans who’ve been bedrocks on pit lane, on the timing stand, and other important areas continue to move on from IndyCar, the problem has worsened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
speedsport.com

Jimmie Johnson To Compete In Race Of Champions

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is returning to compete in the annual Race of Champions event for the first time since 2007. Johnson, who last year completed his first season racing in the NTT IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing following his retirement from NASCAR, has raced in the Race of Champions multiple times. His most successful endeavor came in 2002 in Gran Canaria, Spain, when he, fellow NASCAR star Jeff Gordon and American MotoGP racer Colin Edwards captured the ROC Nation’s Cup.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
speedsport.com

Castroneves Added To Meyer Shank IMSA Endurance Roster

PATASKALA, Ohio – Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves will be Meyer Shank Racing’s endurance driver for the upcoming IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Castroneves will contest in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Rounds paired with full-season drivers Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 MSR Acura ARX-05.
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Nyck De Vries Testing Meyer Shank Indy Car

PATASKALA, Ohio – Reigning Formula E champion Nyck de Vries is set to test a Meyer Shank Racing Indy Car during a one-day test on Dec. 6 at Sebring (Fla.) Int’l Raceway. The test will be the first for the young and accomplished Dutch racing driver in an Indy car.
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

ARCA East & West Calendars Released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and the ARCA Menards Series West have been finalized, with seven races slated for the East Series and 11 set for the West Series. The ARCA Menards Series East season begins with the series’ ninth visit to Florida’s New...
MOTORSPORTS
speedsport.com

Joey Gase Launching Xfinity Series Team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – NASCAR driver Joey Gase has formed his own NASCAR Xfinity Series team called Joey Gase Racing that will debut next season. “I am extremely excited to start a new chapter in my career and life,” said Gase. “To not only be a driver, but also a team owner, this is something I have been thinking about a lot the last few years. When I asked other team owners and mentors I expected to get a lot of push back saying not to, but to my surprise I got a lot of the opposite. I have learned a lot the past 10 years and have worked with a lot of great people from Jimmy Means, Bobby Dotter, Carl Long, Archie St. Hilaire and Rick Ware. They have all taught me a ton and have helped me every step of the way. It is not going to be easy by any means but I have a big support team behind me with my family and friends.”
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy