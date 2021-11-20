LEMASTERS: IndyCar Provides Hope For The Future

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – NASCAR driver Joey Gase has formed his own NASCAR Xfinity Series team called Joey Gase Racing that will debut next season. “I am extremely excited to start a new chapter in my career and life,” said Gase. “To not only be a driver, but also a team owner, this is something I have been thinking about a lot the last few years. When I asked other team owners and mentors I expected to get a lot of push back saying not to, but to my surprise I got a lot of the opposite. I have learned a lot the past 10 years and have worked with a lot of great people from Jimmy Means, Bobby Dotter, Carl Long, Archie St. Hilaire and Rick Ware. They have all taught me a ton and have helped me every step of the way. It is not going to be easy by any means but I have a big support team behind me with my family and friends.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO