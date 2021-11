This certainly wasn't how Wayne Pivac hoped Wales' autumn campaign would play out, but sometimes the rugby gods frown upon you. Over the last four weeks Wales, ravaged by injury, have used close to 40 players across their autumn Tests against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and, on Saturday, Australia. Hardly the best way to build consistency or continue any tactical development, with multiple names having been scrubbed off the selection whiteboard each week.

