Marvin Jones Jr. has named his top 5 schools, and there’s a lot of SEC love on the list. Jones a 4-star defensive end out of Four Lauderdale, Florida (American Heritage), has named his top 5 as Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Jones is reportedly currently on a visit to FSU, and is a Seminoles legacy. But he’s also rated the No. 7 player in the state of Florida, and the No. 3 EDGE in this class in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is listed at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 245 pounds.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO