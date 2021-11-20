ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Caleb Williams leads No. 12 Oklahoma past Iowa State 28-21

By CLIFF BRUNT
NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma's imperfect season still could end with a Big 12 championship, and possibly more. Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for a score, and No. 12 Oklahoma beat Iowa State 28-21 on Saturday. Kennedy Brooks ran for...

