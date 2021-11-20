ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Zappe's 6 TD passes spark Western Kentucky past FAU 52-17

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Bailey Zappe passed for 470 yards and six touchdowns as Western Kentucky rolled to a 52-17 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. The Hilltoppers (7-4, 6-1 Conference USA) lead the East Division and travel...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Schools reap benefits of hiring Coach Prime, Eddie George

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Deion Sanders has been all over national TV, putting Jackson State in the spotlight every time his insurance commercials air. Hiring Eddie George has had a similar effect at Tennessee State. Thanks to their high-profile coaches, Jackson State and Tennessee State are reaping benefits from bigger crowds...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Herald

It's Egg over Iron by a longshot this week in the SEC

No. 8 Mississippi (9-2, 5-2) at Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3), Thursday night. The SEC West Division race is over for Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Yet, both the Rebels and Bulldogs have high-powered offenses that will put on a must-see Thanksgiving night show. Ole Miss leads the SEC with 517 yards a game while Mississippi State tops the league with more than 390 yards a game passing this season. Naturally, the attacks are triggered by experienced and talented quarterbacks. The Rebels' Matt Corral led the country in total offense a year ago and has continued that run this season. He's passed for 3,105 yards and 19 touchdowns and run for 552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Corral's Bulldogs counterpart is Will Rogers, who has thrived under coach Mike Leach's pass-heavy schemes. Rogers has thrown for 4,113 yards and 34 touchdowns to lead the SEC in total offense. Sure sounds like a game of whoever has the ball last wins. Mississippi won last year's rivalry game, 31-24, and are seeking its first win at Mississippi State since 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Field, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
Daily Herald

Spencer leads Loyola (MD) past Elizabethtown 69-42

BALTIMORE -- Cam Spencer scored 13 points, gabbed six rebounds and distributed six assists and Loyola (MD) beat Division III-level beat Elizabethtown 69-42 on Wednesday. Nick Marshall had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (2-4) which ended a three-game losing streak. Jaylin Andrews scored 10 points and Alonso Faure had nine rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

Balanced Warren dumps Lakes

None of Warren's boys basketball players stuffed the stats sheet on Thanksgiving Eve. They gobbled up a win instead, much to the delight of Blue Devils coach Jon Jasnoch. Ten of his hoopsters scored at least 2 points -- paced by junior forward Adam Panek's 12 points, followed by senior forward Cooper Stacey's 11 -- in Warren's 53-36 defeat of Lakes at the Grant/Mundelein Thanksgiving tournament at Mundelein Wednesday night.
BASKETBALL
Daily Herald

Stevenson starts fast, rolls past Hersey

Simply put, Stevenson had just about everything working for it Wednesday night at the Palatine Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic. Hersey, on the other hand, couldn't get anything going. The Patriots earned a 61-29 boys basketball win over the Huskies, and it didn't hurt that they steamrollered out to a 9-0...
PALATINE, IL
Daily Herald

Mizzou's Drinkwitz returning to Arkansas for rivalry game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Just 45 miles of interstate highway separate Eli Drinkwitz from where he started and where he is now as Missouri's head football coach. Raised in the small Arkansas town of Alma, Drinkwitz will come full circle Friday when his Tigers visit No. 25 Arkansas in the final game of the regular season.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#College Football#Fau#Conference Usa#Florida Atlantic#American Football#Hilltoppers#The East Division#Wku#Td#Teja Young#N Kosi#Ap
Daily Herald

Fawcett, WW South impress in win over Timothy Christian

Timothy Christian star Ben VanderWal was the big name. Wheaton Warrenville South's Tyler Fawcett brought the big game. Fawcett scored 14 of his game-high 17 points in the first half as he and the Tigers got the better of VanderWal in a 54-35 victory Wednesday at Fenton's Chuck Mitchell Tournament.
WHEATON, IL
Daily Herald

Hornets beat Magic 106-99 for seventh win in eight games

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Terry Rozier scored 27 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench with 21 points and six rebounds Wednesday night to help the Charlotte Hornets overcome poor shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Orlando Magic. LaMelo Ball had 22 points for the Hornets, who won...
NBA
Daily Herald

Reeling Falcons, struggling Jaguars get chance to end skids

ATLANTA (4-6) at JACKSONVILLE (2-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. OPENING LINE: Falcons by 1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Atlanta 4-6; Jacksonville 4-6. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 4-3. LAST MEETING: Falcons beat Jaguars 24-12 on Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons lost to Patriots 25-0;...
NFL
Daily Herald

York's defense too much for Elk Grove

York used its trapping defense and its depth to pull away from Elk Grove 70-41 Wednesday in the second round of the Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic at Palatine. York (2-0) forced 26 turnovers thanks to its trapping defense, while 11 different players hit the score book. "That's what our defense...
PALATINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Top scorers square off in Memphis-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (10-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and Trae Young meet when Memphis hosts Atlanta. Morant is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.3 points per game and Young is eighth in the league averaging 25.3 points per game.
NBA
Daily Herald

Eagles' defense adjusts to Giants' changes ahead of matchup

PHILADELPHIA -- The New York Giants' firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday tossed a surprise twist into the Philadelphia Eagles' preparations for Sunday's trip up the New Jersey Turnpike. An improving Eagles defensive corps seems confident it can adjust. 'œIt caught everyone off guard, kind of an unexpected...
NFL
Daily Herald

Charlotte faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (12-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Hornets play Minnesota. The Hornets are 6-2 on their home court. Charlotte allows the most points in the...
NBA
Daily Herald

Rockets beat Bulls 118-113 to end 15-game losing streak

HOUSTON -- Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets ended their losing streak at 15, beating the Chicago Bulls 118-113 on Wednesday night. Kevin Porter Jr. had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists after missing three games because...
NBA
Daily Herald

Orlando plays Chicago, aims to break home slide

Chicago Bulls (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Chicago looking to break its three-game home skid. The Magic have gone 2-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and...
NBA
Daily Herald

Golden State faces Portland, looks for 6th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (10-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-2, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State seeks to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Portland. The Warriors have gone 8-1 against Western Conference teams. Golden State averages 29.4 assists per...
NBA
Daily Herald

Chargers' Staley faces mentor in Broncos' Fangio on Sunday

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Before Brandon Staley became one of the top young coaches in the NFL, Vic Fangio saw his potential. But not even Fangio, who hired Staley in 2016 to be an outside linebacker coach with the Chicago Bears, could predict his rapid ascension up the ranks. The two meet on opposing sidelines for the first time Sunday when Fangio's Denver Broncos host Staley's Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
131K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy