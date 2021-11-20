Zappe's 6 TD passes spark Western Kentucky past FAU 52-17

No. 8 Mississippi (9-2, 5-2) at Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3), Thursday night. The SEC West Division race is over for Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Yet, both the Rebels and Bulldogs have high-powered offenses that will put on a must-see Thanksgiving night show. Ole Miss leads the SEC with 517 yards a game while Mississippi State tops the league with more than 390 yards a game passing this season. Naturally, the attacks are triggered by experienced and talented quarterbacks. The Rebels' Matt Corral led the country in total offense a year ago and has continued that run this season. He's passed for 3,105 yards and 19 touchdowns and run for 552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Corral's Bulldogs counterpart is Will Rogers, who has thrived under coach Mike Leach's pass-heavy schemes. Rogers has thrown for 4,113 yards and 34 touchdowns to lead the SEC in total offense. Sure sounds like a game of whoever has the ball last wins. Mississippi won last year's rivalry game, 31-24, and are seeking its first win at Mississippi State since 2017.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO