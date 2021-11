The 2021 NWSL final is set: the Chicago Red Stars will face the Washington Spirit for the title next weekend after the two teams pulled off road wins in Sunday's semifinals. The Spirit were come-from-behind winners over OL Reign in Tacoma, while the Red Stars went to Portland and shutout the Thorns. The Red Stars and Spirit will meet on Saturday in Louisville for the 2021 crown, with both teams looking for their first NWSL championship.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO