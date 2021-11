On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Boston College Eagles defeated the Dartmouth Big Green 73-57 at Conte Forum. Coming into the first game of head coach Earl Grant’s Boston College career, there was a lot of excitement on the Heights. Being the first game with fans in nearly two years, this game definitely meant something special for the students. Despite coming off of a four-win season, Eagles fans were excited to see what their new coach, along with several new players, are capable of this season. With this win, the Eagles certainly gave the fans something to be excited about going forward.

