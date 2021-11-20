15 Pawesome Cat Statues From Around The World

From retrospectives of the pioneering artist Shigeko Kubota and filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul to the Thailand and Sydney Biennales. One true pioneer having a moment right now is the late Japanese artist Shigeko Kubota. Born in Niigata, educated in Tokyo (she trained as a sculptor) and off to New York in 1963 to join the Fluxus group, Kubota (who died in 2015) committed to video as a medium during the 1970s (while living with Nam June Paik, who later became her life partner), declaring that the new technology was ‘like a paintbrush’ and became one of the first artists to explore multichannel installations, the incorporation of video into three-dimensional structures and early video-processing techniques. Inspired by a meeting, in 1968, with Marcel Duchamp, she produced Duchampiana: Nude Descending a Staircase (1976), a wooden staircase with video monitors inlaid into the steps displaying a female nude model descending: the first video sculpture to be acquired by New York’s MoMA, which currently hosts her first solo exhibition in the US for 25 years (Liquid Reality, MoMA, New York, through 1 January). Simultaneously, MOT Tokyo hosts the first exhibition of Kubota’s work in her homeland for three decades, charting the course of her career and featuring the full suite of her Duchamp-inspired works (which also includes a series of liquid-crystal displays mounted on spinning bicycle wheels) and more of her video sculptures, which by the 1980s and 90s had expanded to include moving water and kinetic elements (Viva Video!, MOT, Tokyo, through 23 February).

