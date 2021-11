Mike and Pauline Edenholm, owners of Edenberry Farm, sit around the table in their barn, a French press with fresh coffee on a tray in front of them. Their dog Franklin, a.k.a Veuvey, stands underneath, only his tail poking above the table, brightly wagging. The fall morning air still holds a chill, but the fire Mike started in the woodstove soon warms the room. “Please, help yourself to a cup of coffee,” Pauline says as she pulls out a wooden chair, her curly blonde ponytail swinging behind her as she sits.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO