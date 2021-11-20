Biden in trouble

Joe Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for re-election when his first term is up in 2024 – but that doesn’t mean a second campaign is guaranteed.To be clear, the president and his team have never equivocated about the chances he will try for a second term. In March, he was asked and gave a straightforward answer: “The answer is yes, my plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation.”There was, he conceded, room for other scenarios: “I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan three-and-a-half years ahead for certain.” But since...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO