Presidential Election

Biden in trouble

By Louis Delvoie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago this month, Joe Biden was elected president of the United States. A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then. First there were the desperate and despicable attempts of Donald Trump to reverse the outcome of the election. These culminated in the horrific scenes on Capitol...

Complex

Trump’s MAGA Committee Conducts Poll Showing Him Taking Back 5 Swing States From Biden in Hypothetical ’24 Election

A new poll indicates Donald Trump would win in five swing states against Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election. Conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates for Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee, the survey showed that Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would go for Trump over Biden, according to Politico. These states flipped for Biden last year after going to Trump in 2016.
The Independent

What Joe Biden has said about running in 2024

Joe Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for re-election when his first term is up in 2024 – but that doesn’t mean a second campaign is guaranteed.To be clear, the president and his team have never equivocated about the chances he will try for a second term. In March, he was asked and gave a straightforward answer: “The answer is yes, my plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation.”There was, he conceded, room for other scenarios: “I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan three-and-a-half years ahead for certain.” But since...
Fox News

The Republican Party is looking at a truly historic opportunity in 2022

With less than a year to go before the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party is staring at an opportunity of truly historic proportions. Even before the shocking results of the gubernatorial races last month things looked good, all signs were pointing to "yes" on taking back Congress. But the win in Virginia and narrow defeat in deep blue New Jersey have changed the map. What had looked like solid gains, could now turn out to be completely transformational.
WREG

Biden to nominate Powell to continue as Fed chair

President Joe Biden announced Monday that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The case for why Biden is screwed

THE LATEST IN WISCONSIN — “A person plowed their SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 injured authorities say,” by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber, Mary Spicuzza and Molly Beck. JUST POSTED — Jonathan Chait’s latest — “Joe Biden vs. the Democrats” — poses...
raleighnews.net

As Biden anesthetized, VP Harris gains presidential powers

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden temporarily transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a routine colonoscopy for 85 minutes on Friday. Harris, the first female, first Black and first South Asian US vice president, broke yet another barrier, and worked from her office in the West Wing while Biden was under anesthesia, said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.
POLITICO

Why Biden picked Powell

In the end, President Joe Biden did what many close to him expected: He took a longer-than-anticipated amount of time to arrive at a reasonable, moderate decision that thrilled few but carried limited risk.
Daily Gate City

Troubling details of Biden's 'Build Back Better' bill are being hidden

While a disbelieving nation is focused on the endless border crisis, more immigration sleight of hand is ongoing in Washington. Cloaked in Congress-speak, the troubling details of the Build Back Better Act are being hidden from a bad-news weary public. The National Border Patrol Council’s Rio Grande Valley chapter vice...
Democrat-Herald

Doyle McManus: Biden's in deep trouble. He can still bounce back

When Joe Biden ran for president in 2020, he had all the advantages of a nonincumbent in a year when everything had gone wrong. Biden waged a careful, disciplined campaign, built around a simple message: He would end the pandemic, rebuild the economy and restore normalcy. After the chaos of the Trump years, that was enough.
TIME

A Spike in Calls to the Veteran Crisis Line Could Signal Trouble for Biden

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, a top adviser to then-candidate Barack Obama and later his White House chief of staff, knows Washington well enough to know that Veterans Day is no time to practice politics. When NBC News’ Courtney Kube asked him in an interview that published yesterday about right-wing radicalization among veterans, McDonough pivoted to the need to make sure those who served had “the information, access to care, benefits, services that they’ve earned” and “access to good sources of information that they need.” When asked about a COVID-19 vaccine mandate superseding religious exemptions for his massive workforce, he said he was “not gonna rush to the end of the story here.”
