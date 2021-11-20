Is Biden Running in 2024? He’s Telling Allies That’s the Plan

President Joe Biden is telling his aides and allies that he intends to run for re-election in 2024, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

“The only thing I’ve heard him say is he’s planning on running again,” former senator Chris Dodd (D-Conn.), who is friends with Biden, told The Post . “And I’m glad he is.”

According to the paper, Biden also told a small group of donors attending a virtual fundraiser this month that he is planning to run again, although some experts cautioned that even if he is not running, the White House may want to project that he so as not to appear weak.

With both Biden and Trump potentially eyeing 2024 runs (after all, Trump has still been holding rallies and hinted he would announce a decision after the midterms ), the election looks like it might be shaping up to be a repeat of the 2020 race. Although, when Biden ran in that election, aides told the media he would likely only be a one-term president.

Some who spoke with The Post shared concerns about a second term because of Biden’s age, 78, which is just three years older than Trump. On Friday, Biden had a physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and doctors reported he is “healthy” and “vigorous,” maintaining a five-day-a-week workout schedule. Doctors said Biden suffers from some arthritis and acid reflux, but Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in a letter that Biden is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the president.”