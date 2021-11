HOUSTON, Texas — The streaking WKU Football team continued its incredible momentum on Saturday afternoon, as the Hilltoppers defeated Rice by a score of 42-21. With the team's fifth consecutive win, WKU improved to 6-4 on the season to reach bowl eligibility for the 10th time in the past 11 seasons. In the process, the Hilltoppers pushed their Conference USA record to 5-1, and with Marshall's loss to UAB, now stand alone in first place in the league's East Division.

