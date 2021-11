Version 1.4.1a of Expanding Fronts, a modding project heavily expanding and improving on the RTS Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds, has just been released. The 2001 RTS game Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds, which combines the engine and mechanics of Age of Empires 2 with the Star Wars setting wasn't exactly a success. However, it gained a relatively small, but very persistent fan community, which fixed all of its shortcomings (and there were a lot of them), and then expanded it. This love did not expire. The fruit of this work is the mod Expanding Fronts, which has just received the first update in several months.

