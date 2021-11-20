ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas, Other Southern States Asked To Report Monarch Butterfly Sightings

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UiNl3_0d2v7zID00

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Researchers are calling on the public to report monarch butterfly sightings in eight southern and Gulf states.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the effort on Thursday. Scientists want to hear about sightings from Dec. 1 to March 1 in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

Monarch butterflies typically pass through Texas and into Mexico by early November, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.

Researchers say the information may help conservation efforts by determining if the butterflies can spend the winter as non-breeding adults in the southern U.S. Monarch populations have declined significantly over the past two decades.

The observations should be reported at journeynorth.org.

