Crews respond to structure fire early Saturday morning at 710 Polk St
Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. early Saturday morning. It...lawrencepost.com
Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. early Saturday morning. It...lawrencepost.com
Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.https://lawrencepost.com
Comments / 0