Topeka, KS

Crews respond to structure fire early Saturday morning at 710 Polk St

 4 days ago
Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. early Saturday morning. It...

Fire crews respond to house fire on Tecumseh Road

Manhattan, KANSAS – According to the Manhattan Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. It happened on Tecumseh Road. Manhattan Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews discovered that the fire had spread throughout the main floor of the one-story...
MANHATTAN, KS
Police: Apparent road-rage shooting leaves 2 injured

Wichita, KANSAS – According to the police officials, the shooting occurred right after 4 p.m. Saturday. It happened near Woodlawn and Farmview. Wichita Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they found two victims. Police said the 24-year-old female victim suffered multiple gunshot...
WICHITA, KS
Sunday morning fire damages Topeka home

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Sunday. It happened at 326 SW Orchard Street. Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews saw light smoke showing from the two-story house. The crews were...
TOPEKA, KS
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by pickup truck

Shawnee County, KANSAS – According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate accident occurred right after 6 a.m. Thursday. It happened south of S.W. University Boulevard and Topeka Boulevard. Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash. The responding deputies discovered that 18-year-old man was riding...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
