If Canelo Alvarez chooses someone other than David Benavidez for his next fight, Benavidez isn’t sure who will want to face him in his first appearance of 2022. Benavidez demonstratively told Showtime’s Jim Gray on Saturday night that he doubts if Jermall Charlo would be willing to take that risk. The unbeaten Benavidez isn’t sure what Alvarez is thinking, either, yet he hopes that the Mexican superstar grants him an opportunity to become boxing’s undisputed super middleweight champion in his next fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO