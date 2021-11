LADD – The LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam County Habitat for Humanity completed their house build and the Ladd community took part in welcoming their newest members to the neighborhood. Reverend Ron Margherio took part in blessing the home for its family: Justin, Kayla Health and their two young daughters. Ron and Dave Margherio, both natives to Ladd, were two pivotal men in spearheading the project in the village. Executive Director of LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam County Habitat for Humanity, Sally VanCura, paid tribute to the community for the project coming to fruition during the pandemic.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO