Five things we think we learned after Ohio State's destruction of Michigan State in Columbus

Well, that was fun, if not a little unexpected for Ohio State against Michigan State.

I think a lot of people felt pretty good about the matchup of OSU’s passing game against the struggling secondary of the Spartans. That certainly played out to be true, but there’s more we can take away from this contest.

In fact, after every Buckeye game, we try to pull back the layers of the scarlet and gray onion as a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to what we saw on the field of play. We’re doing the same here because there is a lot to digest after this one, most of it very, very good.

Here are five things we think we learned after Ohio State’s 56-7 victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

CJ Stroud might be the front-runner for the Heisman now

CJ Stroud showed out today in front of a national audience. It was pegged as the biggest college football game of the weekend because it was the only top-10 matchup. If that was the case, you would think there were plenty of eyeballs on this one, at least early.

Stroud came out and threw six touchdown passes with precision and confidence in the first half. To make it even more of a statement, the redshirt freshman quarterback did it against a team that also had a Heisman front-runner in the person of Kenneth Walker III.

It should all play well in the minds of those filling out the ballots for the bronze statue and vault him right to the top of the Heisman buzz.

This is the best wide receiving corps ever at Ohio State

These types of things are usually all opinion, and I guess that’s the case here, too, but I don’t know how you can come up with another wide receiving unit in the history of the Ohio State program that’s better. The trio of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best in the country, but it’s way more than that.

All three are going to have more than 1,000 yards for the season, and all have a shot at being first-round draft picks. Each is a little different, but all three are steady, explosive and uber-talented. I mean, when you have Julian Fleming, Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Emeka Ebuka looking for playing time, that’s all you need to know about how deep and talented this unit is.

Enjoy the games that are left with this unit because it’s rare to have three guys this good and others behind them who would be starting almost anywhere else in the country.

Ohio State is a real threat to win the national title

OK. I’m going to say it. We’ve been kind of waiting to see and circling the runway about how good this Ohio State team can be, and it seems to be all coming together.

To be fair, there were reasons for concern of course with the defense giving up yards and points, and some sputtering and smoking in the red zone a few times against teams with good defenses. But, there’s no denying the talent and ability of this squad when it’s playing to its potential.

Yes, the Buckeyes are a real threat to win the national title this year, and if you’re picking a team to match up with that dominant defense of Georgia, it has to be the OSU offense against the Dawgs.

But, first things first, OSU has to prepare and get past Michigan next weekend — or else.

You have to respect the improvement of the Ohio State defense

You hear the coach-speak, but it’s pretty amazing to see significant improvement when it happens. It’s not too often that we see a unit taking on water early in the year and get to witness an extraordinary turnaround. I think what we’ve seen from the Ohio State defense from early in the season until now qualifies as a pretty remarkable remodeling project that turned out splendidly.

Yeah, there were still some inconsistencies in there when things got out of hand against Purdue and at times against other teams, but there is clear improvement. It has come with playcalling, cementing personnel and experience.

You have to give Ryan Day and his staff a ton of credit for turning that side of the ball around after watching the defense almost pitch a shutout against a Spartan offense that’s been a very good unit this season. It’s not a dominant defense as we’ve seen in years past, but it’s a solid one now.

Michigan has its work cut out for it next week

I know Jim Harbaugh and Michigan will not come out and say it, and who would blame the Wolverines really? But there’s no way the maize and blue don’t see this result and other Ohio State offensive explosions and not know that they have their work cut out for them next week.

You can’t just take one result and extrapolate it out, but Ohio State’s offense when clicking is nearly unstoppable, and it’s now a body of work that’s concerning for the opposition. We’ve seen speed at the wide receiver position be a real problem for Michigan the last few years against the Buckeyes and that’s going to be a big issue again next Saturday.

It’s a rivalry game, so maybe the Wolverines can find a way to find some magic, but there has to be some concern on the part of Michigan fans, players and coaches after seeing Ohio State start to peak at the right time.

