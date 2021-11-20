ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/20/2021

By Mike Dandrea
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComfortable conditions will be the story for Saturday, as most of the Peace Garden State is looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions and temperatures that are fairly warm as we head toward the latter half of November. However, going...

