Alabama State

Alabama's DJ Dale ruled out against Arkansas due to injury

By Austin Nivison
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama will have to play the entirety of its top-25 matchup against Arkansas without one of its key defenders. Defensive lineman D.J. Dale has officially been ruled out with an injury he suffered during warm ups. In the first quarter of the game, the SEC on CBS broadcast cut...

247sports.com

