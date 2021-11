Rockstar Games has apologised for the technical issues surrounding the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition over the last week. In a post on their website, the studio gave a statement. “The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

