ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marquise Brown (thigh) ruled out for Ravens in Week 11

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown will not play Sunday in the team's Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears. Brown...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Marquise Brown Out For Sunday’s Game Against Bears; Lamar Jackson Questionable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a recent thigh injury. The Ravens also said quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the injury report, and he is questionable to play in the game. Jackson had been suffering from what the team previously described as an illness not related to COVID-19. Jackson had been diagnosed with COVID twice this year. The Ravens, whose record is 6-3, will play the Bears, whose record is 3-6, at 1 p.m.   We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021   We are adding QB Lamar Jackson (illness) back to the injury report, and he is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Chicago. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Marquise Brown Start/Sit Week 10: Hollywood to continue breakout season

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is currently the fantasy WR6 in standard scoring and points per reception (PPR) scoring. Often considered a boom-or-bust option, Brown has been a reliable source of fantasy points, with only one game this season with fewer than 50 receiving yards. Has he ascended to being a player you should start every week in fantasy football?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Thigh#American Football#Fanduel
NBC Sports

Ravens receiver Marquise Brown is out for Sunday with a thigh injury

If the Ravens will be getting back on the right track on Sunday at Chicago, they’ll be doing so without receiver Marquise Brown. Brown has been downgraded to out with a thigh injury. The situation means more opportunities for Devin Duvernay and rookie Rashod Bateman. It also means that it...
NFL
Sporting News

Is Marquise Brown playing Week 11? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Bears

Whenever fantasy football owners are faced with the prospect of losing an every-week starter, they tend to panic, frantically searching for updates and scouring the waiver wire for potential replacements. That's undoubtedly been the case with Marquise Brown ahead of Week 11. The Ravens star receiver is "questionable" because of a thigh injury and figures to be a game-time decision for Baltimore's game in Chicago. His status will have a big effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions, which is why we'll do our best to help out his nervous owners.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Lamar questionable vs. Bears with illness, Brown out with thigh injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after being added to the injury report Saturday due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he seemed set to play in Week 11 after returning for Friday's session and not initially...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy WR Injury Report Week 12: Marquise Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Darnell Mooney and more

Nothing can derail a potentially successful fantasy football season quicker than injuries. That’s especially true at the ever-so-critical wide receiver position, where elite-level players can make or break a contending fantasy team. As we head into Week 12, several WRs find themselves on the injury report for their respective teams. Therefore, fantasy managers need to pay close attention to any WR injury updates and reports as NFL kickoffs draw near.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lamar Jackson (illness) questionable, Marquise Brown (thigh) ruled out for Ravens' game at Bears

An illness has left Lamar Jackson as questionable for the Ravens' road game against the Bears on Sunday. Baltimore changed Jackson's status on Saturday afternoon. Jackson was a full participant during Friday's practice after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Ravens have not specified the type of illness the former MVP is dealing with. In a corresponding move, the Ravens elevated QB Trace McSorley from the practice squad.
NFL
USA Today

Bleacher Report says Ravens WR Marquise Brown is 'shedding the bust label' in 2021

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best drafting teams in the NFL ever since the franchise began in 1996. They have used multiple strategies in order to build strong draft classes year in and year out, including taking the best player available regardless of need in some circumstances. However, they are also able to identify needs and pick the player who they believe fits their organization both on and off of the field.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens might be on to something special with young wide receiver corps | COMMENTARY

Shortly after this season is over, and if everyone still standing remains healthy, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will breathe a sigh of relief. The Ravens finally have a good, young group of receivers and a potential No. 1 in rookie Rashod Bateman. That might not sound like a major accomplishment to some organizations, but it is in Baltimore. The disappointments have been numerous, ...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Daughter Was Adorable Pebbles for Halloween

The Ravens had a well-timed bye week that allowed the Ravens dads to celebrate Halloween with their little ones. That included Lamar Jackson, who shared precious photos of his daughter Milan, who he calls by her nickname Lani, dressed as Pebbles from "The Flintstones" for the holiday. Jackson beamed when...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy